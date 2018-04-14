Why Stars Are Slipping Away From Central Park

Directly adjacent to the High Line, the Zaha Hadid-designed building has 39 residences for rent and for sale.

Disney’s Bob Iger, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have all recently unloaded pads in the area, once considered the pinnacle of success: "Now the high end is everywhere."

Nothing says "you've arrived" quite like owning on Central Park. It's long been considered a singular achievement in the world's most aspirational city. Just ask Madonna, Bono, Steven Spielberg or Yoko Ono — a few of the boldface names who have places there.

But in recent years, Manhattan's star real estate matrix has shifted, and Central Park's once unassailable supremacy is being challenged. "It used to be the high-end homes were all on Central Park West, Fifth Avenue and Park Avenue," says Corcoran's Deborah Grubman. "Now the high end is everywhere."

Central Park isn't necessarily the first stop for a young star house-hunting in Manhattan. Harry Styles, Jennifer Lawrence, Rebel Wilson, and Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel all have looked to the south instead, opting for homes in Tribeca and Chelsea. Chalk the trend up in part to demand for modern amenities, say experts. The emergence of new green space and large-scale luxury projects like Hudson Yards have expanded high-end options.

But even established A-listers are parting with the park. Bob Iger, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore all have recently unloaded Central Park pads. And on April 3, it was reported that Sting and Trudie Styler were moving to (gasp!) West Chelsea after selling on CPW. Here THR maps the stalwarts and the sellers.

This story first appeared in the April 12 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.