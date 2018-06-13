Hollywood Flashback: Why Emmy Voters Chose Cynthia Nixon for 'Law & Order' in 2008

Nixon with Glynn Turman at the 2008 Emmys, where she won for 'Law & Order: SVU.'

While Sex and the City made Cynthia Nixon famous and won her a 2004 supporting actress Emmy for her portrayal of workaholic lawyer Miranda Hobbes, her career didn't fare badly with Dick Wolf's Law & Order franchise. Now 52, Nixon made three appearances on NBC's long-running crime franchise.

In 1990, in the second episode of Law & Order's first season, she played the victim of a violent assault who later shoots two young African-Americans on the subway, claiming self-defense. The performance didn't win her an Emmy.

That honor came in 2008 courtesy of the ninth-season Law & Order: Special Victims Unit premiere, in which Nixon played a woman with four personalities. (It turned out she was faking as part of a plan to murder her parents.)

In 2011, during L&O: Criminal Intent's 10th and final season on USA, Nixon is the high-strung director of a problem-plagued Broadway musical called Icarus. And while Nixon didn't receive an Emmy from that one, she did get to have Patti Smith as a co-star. The "Because the Night" singer, a fan of the show, was offered the part of a mythology professor. Smith said she was drawn to the series because "there is nothing better to dispel loneliness on the road than a Law & Order episode.

