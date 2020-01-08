Greta Gerwig Explains Why She Was Quick to Take Her Seat at Golden Globes

Rachel Brosnahan shared how Rami Malek helped save her red carpet experience and Gerwig opened up about arriving two hours early when they both appeared on Tuesday's episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

Rachel Brosnahan and Greta Gerwig opened up about their experiences at the 2020 Golden Globes when they stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.

While Brosnahan won at the 2018 and 2019 Golden Globes for her role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the actress said she wasn't disappointed that she left the 2020 ceremony empty handed. "When you win, it's amazing. That's very exciting and great, but you get kind of whisked off backstage and you don't get to hang out at the table with your friends and you definitely don't get to drink," she said. "So this year I got to drink all night."

Brosnahan explained that one "almost incident" took place when she and her husband, Jason Ralph, were walking the red carpet. While waiting to have her photo taken with the cast, she and Ralph were "chatting it up" with Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Jason Bateman and Nestor Carbonell.

"We're all hanging out in this cluster of random celebrities and Rami sort of looked at my husband Jason's bowtie and said, 'Oh, hold on. Your bowtie's askew,'" she said. "Went to fix it and we realized that this clip-on bowtie — because they're easier — had completely fallen apart, and we were like, 'Oh no! We're inches from having our photos taken. What are we gonna do? This is a major crisis.'"

Brosnahan's peers on the red carpet quickly helped her and her husband find the missing part of the bowtie. "All these famous people are on the floor looking for the clip that's gone missing," she continued. "Amy was on the floor. Rami was on the floor. You know, people say celebrities are mean, that Hollywood's kind of a toxic place. We felt very supported."

Malek came to the rescue and found the missing piece of the bowtie. "Rami finds it and goes, 'Guys, I've got this,'" she recalled. "Somehow he MacGyvered the thing and it went back together."

She added that she had met Malek in passing, though they're not friends. "He was just a good person," she said. "He didn't want Jason to look stupid."

Later in the episode, Kimmel spoke to Gerwig about her experience at the awards show.

During the awards show, The Hollywood Reporter's Matthew Belloni posted a photo on Twitter of Gerwig sitting alone at her table, which Kimmel mentioned to Gerwig.

Greta Gerwig wins the prize for the first A-Lister to actually take her seat inside. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/eJcpbReYfx — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) January 5, 2020

"I was two hours early to this. I was in an empty banquet hall," she said in response to the tweet. While Little Women's Saoirse Ronan and composer Alexandre Desplat were nominated, Gerwig did not earn any nominations for directing or writing the screenplay for Little Women.

Gerwig instead attended the ceremony to support her partner Noah Baumbach, who wrote and directed Marriage Story. "He was doing all this press, but I was just there early," she said. "I was in this banquet hall with no one there and then I saw all the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press sort of inside and they all were like, 'We voted for you and I was like, 'Well, you didn't. I didn't get nominated.'" She added, "Maybe one of you did, but it's not possible that all of you did."

The director also spoke about the plant-based meal and said she ate "so many people's soups." She explained, "They were gonna take them away before people arrived and I was like, 'I gotta eat all this soup.'"