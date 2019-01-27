SAG Awards: Why the Red Carpet Is Silver

The awards show has partnered with Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will stray away from the traditional red carpet. Instead, the nominees, presenters and guests will arrive to the 2019 SAG Awards on a silver carpet, designed to mimic the color of aluminum foil.

The new carpet color is a nod to the SAG Awards partnership with Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, in celebration of the ceremony's silver anniversary.

Reynolds Consumer Products' vice president of marketing Lisa Burns said in a statement, "We are thrilled to bring our iconic Reynolds Wrap silver to life in such a distinctive way."

Reynolds Wrap is presenting the awards show itself as well as the preshow segment in which the film and TV stunt ensemble winners are announced. And the brand is making a donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation to support its work that provides vital assistance to SAG-AFTRA professionals and its signature children’s literacy program, Storyline Online. The Foundation provides programs for its members that include emergency financial and medical assistance, educational workshops, panels and classes nationwide.

The 25th annual SAG Awards will simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.