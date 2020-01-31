Taylor Swift Reveals Why She's Keeping Joe Alwyn Relationship Private in Netflix Doc 'Miss Americana'

While the singer doesn't name her actor boyfriend in the film, he subtly appears throughout it.

Taylor Swift opens up about why she's keeping her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn private in the Netflix documentary Miss Americana, which debuted on the streamer on Friday.

The couple began dating in 2016, though their romance did not become public knowledge until they were spotted together in May 2017. Despite Swift penning a number of love songs about Alwyn on her 2017 album Reputation and 2019 album Lover, the two have kept their relationship private.

In the documentary, Swift explains that their relationship began at a tumultuous time in her life. Following her reignited feud with Kanye West that led to public backlash, she purposely stayed out of the spotlight, saying she felt "alone," "really bitter" and like "a wounded animal lashing out."

"I figured I had to reset everything," she says of her time following the feud. "I also was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life."

"We decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private," Swift adds.

While Swift never directly names Alwyn in the doc, he does subtly appear throughout the film.

Home videos show Swift performing "Call It What You Want" for Alwyn, as well as a montage of clips of the singer kissing Alwyn's hand while in a car, Swift wandering around a field, looking at her phone and blowing out candles on a birthday cake. At one point during her intimate performance for Alwyn, Swift mouths "I love you."

The montage resembles the 2017 song's teaser video, which also featured home videos of Swift taken by Alwyn.

"Even though it was really horrible, I was really happy," Swift continues. "But I wasn't happy in the way that I'd been trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else's input. It was just we were happy."

Another montage showed Swift writing and producing Reputation, followed by her performing "Getaway Car" during the Reputation Stadium Tour. After she got off stage, Swift runs to embrace Alwyn.