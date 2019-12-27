Why Trump's 'Home Alone 2' Cameo Was Cut in Canada

The CBC said the president's seven-second appearance was edited out of the classic five years ago, before he ran for the White House.

Canadian broadcaster CBC is responding to renewed interest about why President Donald Trump doesn't appear in their rebroadcast of the Home Alone sequel. Viewers — and Trump himself — noted the cut after a Dec. 15 airing in Canada.

The CBC, on Monday, said it first edited out Trump’s seven-second cameo from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York for a Christmas holiday broadcast five years ago, before he ran for the White House.

The 2014 edit to the 1992 John Hughes movie was done to make way for commercial airtime on the TV rebroadcast, says the CBC. "As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time. The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot," the CBC said in a statement to THR.

"These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected President," the broadcaster added. In the sequel to the original 1990 film Home Alone, Trump appeared in a short scene in which he tells Macaulay Culkin's character, who is lost inside New York's Plaza Hotel (then owned by Trump), how to get to the lobby.

Despite the CBC airing for five years a version of Home Alone 2 without the Trump cameo, the president took to Twitter on Thursday to troll Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the cameo removal following a Dec. 25 story in Comicbook.com that went viral on social media.

"I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!" Trump wrote on his Twitter account about Trudeau, who had yet to be elected the Canadian leader in 2014.

The media coverage of political censorship alleged by Trump was also fanned by the U.S. leader's son, Donald Trump Jr., who took to his own Twitter account Thursday to add: "Pathetic: Canada’s CBC under fire when Trump’s cameo in ‘Home Alone 2’ disappears from Christmas broadcast."

The CBC in all edited out eight minutes from Home Alone 2 after acquiring the movie in 2014.