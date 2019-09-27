Why Will Smith and Owen Wilson Trust This Hot Hatmaker

Gerard Butler bought eight hats from bicoastal bespoke milliner Teressa Foglia before she even opened her new boutique in Malibu Village.

Before Teressa Foglia, a bicoastal bespoke milliner, even opened her new jewel-box boutique in Malibu Village, Gerard Butler had already bought eight hats. The newest name in an L.A. line of star-loved makers (e.g., Pharrell's famous go-to, Nick Fouquet, in Venice), Foglia brings hyper-personalization to the craft, drawing in such Hollywood customers as Owen Wilson (who ordered a pink topper). At her first showroom in Brooklyn, Foglia made John Mayer two chapeaux. "He loves Japanese fashion and Goro's [a Native American-themed store in Tokyo], so we made a classic Montana ranch hat and another that's super funky, covered in Japanese antique fabrics," says Foglia.

In August at Little Beach House Malibu, Will Smith saw the behatted Foglia and her partner and creative director Tyler Hays Wild and said, "Wow, I need to know how to get one of these!" she recalls. Smith's pick: a bone distressed felt style with vintage patches and embroidery. Foglia's luxe, bohemian styles are custom-made for each buyer, using Ecuador-grown straw, Italian leather and fabrics like African mud cloth. Prices can reach $1,800. Foglia credits California sun and the need for some customers to hide their identities as factors in the demand. Her dream client? "The entire Obama family — they can have their own capsule collection." (3824 Cross Creek Road, Malibu, teressafoglia.com)

