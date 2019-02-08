'Wicked' Movie Gets 2021 Release Date From Universal

Another Broadway adaptation, 'Cats,' took a holiday 2019 release date from the studio.

The film adaptation of Wicked, the long-running Wizard of Oz spinoff musical that first hit Broadway in 2003, has been given a release date by Universal, the studio said Friday.

The movie, to be directed by Stephen Daldry, is set to hit theaters on Dec. 22, 2021. The film, based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 book Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, will be produced by Marc Platt.

Screenwriter Winnie Holsman and composer Stephen Schwarz are adapting the musical to the big screen. The Broadway play is a perennial top grosser and in 2016 crossed the $1 billion milestone at the box office. It was nominated for 10 Tony awards and won 3 honors.

Another tentpole that has staked its claim on Dec. 2021 is 20th Century Fox's untitled Avatar 3 from director James Cameron, which is set for Dec. 17 of that year. (The long-awaited Avatar 2 is set for release on Dec. 18, 2020.)

Wicked had previously been set to open in 2019, but Universal has scheduled another Broadway adaptation for release this year: Cats, directed by Tom Hooper and featuring a star-studded ensemble that includes Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and James Corden. Cats is set to open Dec. 20, 2019.