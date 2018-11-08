Palm Springs Film Fest: 'The Wife' Star Glenn Close Tapped for Honor

The six-time Oscar nominee, who has garnered raves — and buzz that she might finally win an Oscar — for her performance in Björn Runge's 'The Wife,' will collect the fest's Icon Award on Jan. 3.

The six-time Oscar nominee, who has garnered rave reviews — and been the subject of buzz that she might finally win an Oscar — for her performance in this year's drama The Wife, will collect the fest's Icon Award during the annual Awards Gala on Jan. 3.

Close, who is currently starring in Jane Anderson's play The Mother of the Maid at New York's Public Theater, was previously recognized by PSIFF in 2011 with the fest's Career Achievement Award.

Previous recipients of the Icon Award include Willem Dafoe, Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.

"Glenn Close is a rare and enduring talent who has consistently brought challenging characters to life on film, television and stage for over four decades," said fest chairman Harold Matzner. "In her latest feature film, The Wife, she gives a tour-de-force performance as the perfect spouse, who relinquishes her own ambitions to propel her husband's career. It is our honor to present the 2019 Icon Award to Glenn Close."