Wild Bunch Expands Further Into Italy With Launch of BIM Production Company

A scene from 'Medici: Masters of Florence,' which Russo produced and Wild Bunch distributed

French media company Wild Bunch is strengthening its European production initiatives with the launch of BIM Production in Italy.

Riccardo Russo will serve as CEO and managing director of BIM Production, reporting to Antonio Medici, president of BIM Production and COO of BIM Distribution.

Russo comes to BIM from Leone Film Group’s international TV productions. He was previously head of international co-productions at Lux Vide, where he produced Medici: Masters of Florence (which Wild Bunch distributed), and of Fox International Italian channels including the History Channel, Cult, FX and Fox Retro.

Wild Bunch’s recent financial restructuring has allowed it to consolidate its equity capital, opening financial resources for further international production.

BIM, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wild Bunch, is one of Italy’s largest distributors of independent cinema with more than 300 titles in its catalogue. The new expansion is expected to create a lineup of Italian TV programs and films across linear and streaming platforms.

Wild Bunch is now the only independent group with distribution and production arms in Germany, France, Spain and Italy. Their other production companies include Senator Film Produktion, Wild Bunch SA, Wild Bunch TV and Vertigo Films.