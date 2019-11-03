'Wild Rose' Triumphs at BAFTA Scotland Awards

The drama won three out of three nominations, while there were also victories for 'Chernobyl' and 'Stan & Ollie.'

Country music drama Wild Rose dominated the BAFTA Scotland awards on Sunday night.

The film – which first bowed in Toronto 2018 and has gone on to become one of the best reviewed titles of this year – claimed victory in all three categories in which it was nominated: best feature, best actress film for Jessie Buckley and best writer tv/film for Nicole Taylor.

"Thank you to Glasgow, for letting me in your hearts and letting me have the best time traipsing around your streets in these cowboy boots. I love you to your bones," said Buckley in a speech read out by her Wild Rose co-star James Harkness.

Elsewhere in film, Jon S. Baird earned best director fiction for his heart-warming Laurel & Hardy biopic Stan & Ollie.

On the TV side, Kelly Macdonald won the best actress award for playing a grieving mother in The Victim, while Chernobyl star Alex Ferns pipped Bodyguard's Richard Madden for the best actor honor. Drama mini-series The Cry claimed the best scripted television award.