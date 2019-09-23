Will Arnett Joins Comedy Series 'First Team' from 'Inbetweeners' Creators, 'Roseanne' Producer

Tom Werner is exec producing the soccer-based series, the first project co-written by Iain Morris and Damon Beesley since their Brit hit 'The Inbetweeners.'

Will Arnett is joining the cast of The First Team, the new series from Iain Morris and Damon Beesley and the duo's first as co-writers since their hugely successful Brit comedy The Inbetweeners and its two spin-off films.

The multi-Emmy winner joins Shaquille Ali-Yebuah (The Feed, The Children Act), Jack McMullen (The Souvenir, Le Mans ’66 / Ford v Ferrari), Jake Short (SuperCool, This Is the Year), Theo Barklem Biggs (Sliced, White Gold) and Chris Geere (You’re The Worst, Modern Family) in the BBC comedy, formerly known as Afternoons.

Currently in production, The First Team follows the off-the-pitch misadventures of three young football players (Ali-Yebuah, McMullen and Short) as they find themselves struggling with their mercurial Italian manager Cesare (Paulo Sassenelli), the team’s eccentric American Chairman (Will Arnett), resident hard-man Petey Brooks (Theo Barklem Biggs) and ineffectual coach Chris Booth (Chris Geere).

Emmy winning producer Tom Werner (Roseanne, That ‘70s Show) – founder of The Carsey-Werner Company and currently chairman of Liverpool soccer club – and Caroline Leddy (Inbetweeners, Derry Girls) are executive producing and Sam Pinnell (Flowers, Derry Girls, Motherland) is producing the series, which has been commissioned by Shane Allen, controller of BBC Comedy, and Patrick Holland, controller of BBC Two. Gregor Sharp is the BBC commissioning editor.

"We're so lucky to be working with such an incredible bunch, some new faces and some we've worked with over the years, all making us laugh enormously,” said Morris and Beesley, whose Fudge Park banner – also behind Brit comedy series White Gold and Ill Behaviour – is producing

BBC Studios is a partner in financing the development of the series, and is handling global distribution rights.