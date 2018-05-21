Will Arnett Joins Season 2 of Sky's Glitzy 'Riviera'

Juliet Stevenson and Poppy Delevingne are also among those joining Julia Stiles in the south of France.

Will Arnett is among the new recruits joining the super rich in the south of France for the second season of Riviera.

The glitzy Cote d'Azur-set drama – from pan-European TV giant Sky – is also set to welcome Juliet Stevenson (Truly, Madly, Deeply), Poppy Delevingne (Genius: Picasso, Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Jack Fox (Kids In Love) and Gregory Fitoussi (World War Z), alongside returning cast members Julia Stiles, Lena Olin, Roxane Duran and Dimitri Leonidas.

Th second season picks up where the first left off, in the aftermath of the shocking finale. While the Clios family contends with the devastation caused by Constantine’s death, Georgina’s (Stiles) focus is on getting away with murder. However, things become more complicated with the introduction of the Elthams, an aristocratic English family with secrets of their own. Juliet Stevenson takes on the role of Lady Cassandra Eltham and is joined on the Riviera by her children, the impossibly stylish Daphne (Delevingne) and the brooding Nico (Fox).

Meanwhile, Georgina is reunited with her charismatic uncle Jeff (Arnett), and viewers will learn more about the troubled past she left behind in America. She also becomes entangled with the handsome and mysterious Noah (Fitoussi).

The first season of Riviera was Sky’s most successful original commission to date, with a total audience of 2.3 million per episode, and over 20 million downloads and views. The first season also had Neil Jordan listed as creator and co-writer, although the director disowned the show, claiming he "took a back seat" after his episodes were heavily reworked.

Riviera is a Sky original production in association with Altice Studios. Produced by Archery Pictures, Primo Productions and Sky, the executive producers are Kris Thykier, Paul McGuinness and Cameron Roach for Sky. International distribution is being handled by Sky Vision.