Will Arnett, Terry Crews to Voice Star in 'Rumble'

Paramount Animation will partner with WWE Studios on the feature.

Will Arnett, Terry Crews and Blockers star Geraldine Viswanathan will voice star in animated feature Rumble, a co-production between WWE Studios and Paramount Annimation.

Tony Danza, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz and famed boxing announcer Michael Buffer will also appear in the movie, with WWE stars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns also voicing characters in the film.

Rumble is set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes. Winnie seeks to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a lovable underdog monster into a wrestling champion.

Hamish Grieve will direct the movie, which will be produced by Mark Bakshi and Brad Booker. Reel FX and Walden Media will also produce.

Rumble is planned for a summer 2020 release.

“Rumble is steeped in the world of wrestling, and what better partners to help bring this world to life than WWE. They bring a pedigree and institutional excellence that is unmatched, and we couldn’t be happier to collaborate with them on this special film," says Mireille Soria, president of Paramount Animation.

Upcoming Paramount animated releases are The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge, out May 2020, and The Tiger’s Apprentice, in theaters February 2022.