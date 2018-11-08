Will Ferrell, Gus Van Sant Team for 'The Prince of Fashion' at Amazon

Author Michael Chabon is behind the GQ article on which the movie is based.

Will Ferrell will star in Gus Van Sant's movie adaption of GQ article "My Son, the Prince of Fashion" from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon.

The article tells the story about Chabon's firsthand experience brining his son to Paris Men's Fashion Week, where he felt out of his depth but was able to see his son meet his idols and blossom.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the writing-directing duo behind films such as Game Night, are producing under their GoldDay banner along with Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum under their Gary Sanchez banner. Prince of Fashion is set up at Amazon Studios.

Ferrell, who is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Jackoway Austen, will next be in theaters with Sony comedy Holmes & Watson.

Prince of Fashion will reteam Van Sant with the studio behind his last released film, the Joaquin Phoenix starrer Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot. He is repped by WME.