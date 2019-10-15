Will Ferrell, iHeartMedia Team for New Podcast Venture

“Big Money Players Network” will feature comedy shows released by the iHeartPodcast Network starting in 2020.

Will Ferrell is getting deeper into the podcast business with iHeartMedia after reviving his Anchorman character with The Ron Burgundy Podcast.

Their new company, Big Money Players Network, plans to release 10 comedy podcasts over the next two years, all to be executive produced by Ferrell and to be distributed through the iHeartPodcast Network and elsewhere online. Listeners can expect the new shows to start rolling out in 2020.

The Big Money Players Network will tap top comedic talent and feature both scripted and unscripted podcasts. "Will Ferrell is one of the greatest comedians of our lifetime, and the unique synergy between Will and iHeartMedia will continue to lead us in accomplishing even more great audio content together," Conal Byrne, president of the iHeartPodcast Network, said in a statement.

The pact between Ferrell and iHeartMedia was brokered by UTA and follows the Hollywood actor, comic and producer already hosting The Ron Burgundy Podcast for the radio streaming giant. Co-produced by Funny or Die and iHeartRadio, the show already nabbed a two-season, 12-episode order.

"The iHeartPodcast Network has been such a pleasure to work with. I love hanging out in the offices and I’ve only been yelled at once for using someone’s computer, which I shouldn’t have done,” Ferrell joked in his own statement.

iHeartMedia got into podcasting after acquiring HowStuffWorks in 2018 and has produced a slate of originals like Disgraceland, Chelsea Handler: Life Will Be the Death of Me and Noble Blood.