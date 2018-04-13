Will Ferrell Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident

Video footage taken at the scene showed Ferrell conscious, talking on his phone while he was being loaded into an ambulance.

Will Ferrell was involved in a serious car accident Thursday night in Orange County, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The Saturday Night Live icon was in a two-car crash around 11 p.m. along Interstate 5, according to reports. Ferrell and other unidentified patients were reportedly transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

