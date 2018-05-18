Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon Hit the Royal Wedding for HBO: "It's All So Romantic!"

"I think if I spot Hugh Grant out there I might lose my mind," Shannon's Cattigan (with Ferrell's Hosenbeck) tells THR.

The duo take their Rose Parade commentator alter egos Cord and Tish on the road for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials.

Step aside, Savannah Guthrie. Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon are crossing the pond to host HBO’s coverage of the royal nuptials in character as TV personalities Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan.

From Ferrell’s Funny or Die, The Royal Wedding Live With Cord and Tish! marks the pair’s second gig after their coverage of the 2018 Rose Parade for Amazon (“This was the worst hosting I have ever seen,” wrote one of many disgruntled reviewers who didn’t quite get the joke. “Cord was rude and even cut one of the co-hosts off and dug into an old girlfriend. He should be fired!”)

Luckily, the duo won’t face pesky online commenters when they go live May 19 at 7:30 a.m. ET. Hosenbeck, ostensibly a TV and radio host and author dedicated to physical and mental wellness, and Cattigan, a former Miss Arizona who’s apparently known for her two-episode stint as an assistant DA on L.A. Law, also will have correspondent Tim Meadows along for the trip.

Why cover this event, and why the move to HBO?

CORD HOSENBECK: Are you kidding me? We were planning on covering this wedding even if we didn’t have a broadcast partner!

TISH CATTIGAN: Then HBO came along! We basically will work with any network out there, so it was a natural fit.

HOSENBECK: It’s true, we treasure our relationship with anyone willing to put us on air.

Why should viewers tune in to the wedding?

CATTIGAN: That’s easy! The pageantry, the gowns, the luxury! It’s all so romantic!

HOSENBECK: Kings and queens and lords and ladies, come on, that’s why we do this!

Tish, how will you choose your hat?

CATTIGAN: I have no idea what kind to wear. These British women can staple some fake birds to a paper plate and clip it on sideways and call it a hat. … So the options are limitless.

What did you learn from covering the Rose Parade that will help you on Saturday?

HOSENBECK: Tish and I have covered that parade for the last 23 years. In some ways, the wedding won’t be any different. If you think about it, Meghan and Harry are just one big float passing us all by.

Are you rooting for “Harkle”?

CATTIGAN: “Harkle,” “Mary,” “Frickle,” “Frackle” — if they are in love, I say hooray to that!

HOSENBECK: As someone who is single by choice, I can only say, “Goooooood luck!”

What kind of access are you getting?

HOSENBECK: It’s actually surprising we haven’t received our official press credentials. England is 24 hours ahead of us here in L.A., so maybe we just haven’t gotten them yet?

What other events do you hope to cover?

HOSENBECK: We’ve had a lot of great ideas from our fans on Twitter, everything from the Olympics to the St. Paddy’s Day parade. I personally would love the Westminster Dog Show.

CATTIGAN: It’s my dream to cover the Victoria’s Secret fashion show or the Met Gala.

Will the Brits have a sense of humor about you?

HOSENBECK: Tish and I can be a laugh riot, that’s for sure, but this will be a serious broadcast, so no need to worry about that.

