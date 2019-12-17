Will Ferrell to Star in Adaptation of Doc 'The Legend Of Cocaine Island' for Netflix

Ferrell will also produce.

Having just partnered with the streamer on comedy Eurovision, Will Ferrell will reteam with Netflix on the narrative adaptation of doc The Legend Of Cocaine Island.

The doc follows a small-business owner and family man that comes across the legend of a buried stash of cocaine worth $2 million hidden in the Caribbean. Having been wiped out during the Great Recession, he hatches a plan to retrieve the buried loot, using the talents of a band of colorful misfits. But without prior drug-running experience, trouble and hilarity ensues.

Theo Love directed The Legend Of Cocaine, which premiered at 2018 Tribeca Film Festival and was acquired by the streamer, which set a March 29, 2019 premiere.

Peter Steinfeld will pen the screen play.

Ferrell will also produce with Gloria Sanchez Productions' Jessica Elbaum (Hustlers) and David Permut. Theo Love, who directed the doc, and Bryan Storkel will exec produce.

Ferrell will next be seen in comedy-drama Downhill, a remake of Swedish feature Force Majeure, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.