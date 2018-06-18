Will Ferrell to Star in Netflix Comedy 'Eurovision'

'SNL' alum Andrew Steele will co-write the feature with Ferrell.

Will Ferrell will star in comedy Eurovision for Netflix.

Ferrell will also write the feature with Saturday Night Live alum Andrew Steele, having recently worked together on Hulu's The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish!.

The Eurovision Song Contest is the longest-running annual international song competition that was started in post-World War II Europe. Participating countries submit an original song to be performed live, after which votes are casts to determine the winner.

Jessica Elbaum will produce for Gary Sanchez Productions alongside with Ferrell, with Adam McKay exec producing.

Ferrell produced the recent Netflix comedy release Ibiza, starring Gillian Jacobs, and will next be seen on screen in Columbia comedy Holmes & Watson starring opposite John C. Reilly.