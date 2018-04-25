Will Forte, Claudia O'Doherty Join Supernatural Comedy 'Extra Ordinary'

The Irish indie already stars Maeve Higgins as a driving instructor who uses her ability to talk with ghosts and thwart a Satanic plan.

The Last Man on Earth creator-star Will Forte and Claudia O'Doherty have joined the supernatural comedy Extra Ordinary, now shooting in Ireland.

The Irish indie, to be directed by Mike Ahern and Enda Loughman, already has Maeve Higgins in the lead role of a lonely driving instructor who talks with spirits. Higgins' character, Rose Dooley, uses her powers to help a lonely widower's daughter escape from a rock star looking to use her for a sinister Satanic plan.

Katie Holly, Mary McCarthy, Yvonne Donohoe and Ailish Bracken are producing the Ireland-Belgium co-production, and Epic Pictures will introduce the feature, which also stars Barry Ward, to international buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.

"We are delighted we have convinced an incredible group of actors and funny people we really admire, along with an amazing crew and some random folk that we just wanted to meet, to join our fever dream and make this mysterious romantic oddball ghost story love comedy adventure film," Ahern and Loughman said in a joint statement.

Actor and writer O'Doherty has TV credits that include Love, Netflix's anti-romantic comedy from Judd Apatow, and has appeared in films like Trainwreck and The Inbetweeners.

Forte is repped by UTA and Rise Management. O'Doherty is repped by Odenkirk, Provissiero Entertainment.