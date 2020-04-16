Will Forte's Father Reveals Son's Engagement

Reb Forte shared the news when he joined his son on 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?' earlier this week.

Will Forte is engaged to be wed, according to the actor's father.

Reb Forte, who explained on this week's Who Wants to be a Millionaire? that his full name is Orville Willis Forte III, shared the news when he joined his son — Orville Willis Forte IV — for an appearance on the ABC show. He did not name Forte's partner, though The Last Man on Earth actor is known to be dating Olivia Modling.

"He's currently engaged, and says if he has a boy, they've both agreed, it's a possibility it would be Orville Willis Forte V," said Reb on the show. "Not a decision, but a possibility." The actor replied, "We're thinking about it."

Will, 49, who participated in the show for charity, chose his father to be his "expert." When host Jimmy Kimmel asked him what the best piece of advice is that his father passed down to him, Will replied, "To get out of the pool to pee." Kimmel joked, "So you will actually climb out of the pool and pee into it?" The actor responded with a laugh, "Yes."

Forte, who is notoriously private, has not shared the news himself via social media. The actor's rep declined comment when contacted by The Hollywood Reporter.

View the clip from Will and Reb's appearance on Who Wants to be a Millionaire? below.