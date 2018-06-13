Will Forte, Wanda Sykes Join Just for Laughs Comedy Festival Lineup

Tig Notaro, 'Undateable' star Chris D’Elia, Moshe Kasher and Gina Yashere also join the slate of performers for the 36th edition.

Saturday Night Live cast member Will Forte is to host a gala at the upcoming Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, Canada, organizers said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Wanda Sykes will host the Throwback show as part of the festival's JFL Comedy Pro industry conference, while Undateable star Chris D'Elia, and fellow comics Tig Notaro, Moshe Kasher, Jim Norton and Gina Yashere, British correspondent on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, will bring solo shows to Montreal.

They join a 2018 JFL comedy lineup that includes previously-announced gala hosting duties for Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish and Trevor Noah, and a one-man show by comedy superstar Kevin Hart.

The Montreal-based comedy festival, an annual destination for Hollywood talent scouts, was recently taken over by a consortium that includes ICM Partners and longtime client Howie Mandel.

The 2018 Just for Laughs comedy festival is set to run July 11-July 29.