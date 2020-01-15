Will Gluck Renews Sony First-Look Deal, Sets 'Just Dance' Movie

Gluck and his Olive Bridge banner have also announced the hire of new executive, Blumhouse alum Gabby Zemer.

Ahead of the release of Peter Rabbit sequel, Will Gluck has signed renewed his first-look deal with Sony Pictures.

Under the pact, Gluck and his Olive Bridge banner have set several new projects at the studio, including an ensemble comedy at Screen Gems inspired by the Ubisoft video game Just Dance with a screenplay written by Amelie Gillette, Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka.

Other newly set projects include a modern retelling of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing based on a pitch from Ashley Bradley, titled Much Ado, and an English-language adaptation of the bestselling Japanese book and feature film Toho's If Cats Disappeared from the World. Olive Bridge is producing the latter with Masi Oka.

These features will join the banner's already in-development Sony projects — Steal Away, a remake of the French romantic comedy heist The Last Diamond that is written by Gluck and Chris Bremner, and Move On, a sci-fi romance spec script by Ken Kobayashi.

Gluck’s prior work with Sony includes Emma Stone comedy Easy A, Friends with Benefits and the movie musical Annie, which earned a combined $350 million plus at the global box office. With the studio, he will next release Peter Rabbit sequel, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, out April 3, 2020.

Gluck, along with producing partner Jodi Hildebrand, announced the hire of new Olive Bridge executive Gabby Zemer, who joins the company from Blumhouse Productions, where most recently she worked on the Black Christmas remake.

For television, Gluck has a two-year overall deal with eOne, and is behind series that includes Encore on Disney+ and Woke on Hulu.

Olive Bridge is repped by UTA and Sloan Offer.