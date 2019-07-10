Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Unveil New Family Shingle, Westbrook Inc.

The new media venture will serve as the studio and holding company for the Hollywood power couple's varied entertainment companies and ventures.

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith on Wednesday unveiled a new media venture, Westbrook Inc., to oversee the Smith family's expanding media content and commerce businesses.

Westbrook will serve as a studio for subsidiary companies like Overbrook Entertainment and Red Table Talk Enterprises, as well as the newly formed Westbrook Studios, Westbrook Media and their expanding merchandise business, Good Goods.

“With our incredible team of family, chosen family, and longtime business partners, Westbrook Inc.’s mission is to spread positive ideas, art, and products that entertain and empower the greatest number of lives, inspiring the next generation of artists to do good in the world," Westbrook co-founders Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith said in a statement.

Kosaku Yada will lead Westbrook Inc. as CEO. Tera Hanks, CAA’s former head of global client strategy, will be president of Westbrook. Meanwhile, Gila Jones is named COO, Kevin McDonald becomes CFO and Jesse Uram is vp business development.

Westbrook Studios will look to leverage the Smith family’s track record in entertainment and media to make business inroads in new media and technology, including short and mid-form digital content. The Smith family's production company and Apollo World Touring in April unveiled a new initiative to bring together A-list celebrities and the Formula 1 racing circuit via prefilmed stunts and challenges, as well as live performances set around Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends.

The venture followed an episode of Will Smith's The Bucket List, a reality show that screens on Facebook Watch and which Westbrook produces, in which Smith and his son Trey competed in a one-on-one race, helped by five-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Westbrook Studios will also be home to the Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, while it also develops projects as starring vehicles for Will Smith.

Overbrook Entertainment will continue to be led by founder James Lassiter and president Caleeb Pinkett and has projects like Warner Bros.' upcoming feature drama King Richard in the pipeline, as well as developing Cobra Kai for YouTube. And Westbrook Media will be led by CEO Brad Haugen as a digital content studio focused on short and mid-form development, digital brands and social media management.