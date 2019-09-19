Jada Pinkett and Will Smith's Westbrook Sign Development Deal with Germany's Telepool

The venture has three feature film and TV projects in the pipeline.

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith's new media venture Westbrook Inc. has signed a co-development agreement with Germany's Telepool that will see the two companies work together on film, television and digital entertainment formats.

Westbrook and Telepool said their partnership would kick off with three “premium film and TV projects” covering the “tentpole action, thriller and global sports categories” but declined to give details.

The Smiths acquired Telepool in 2018 together with Elysian Fields, a group of investors associated with World War Z director Marc Forster.

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith launched Westbrook earlier this month to oversee the family's expanding media content and commerce businesses. Westbrook will serve as a studio for subsidiary companies like Overbrook Entertainment and Red Table Talk Enterprises, as well as the newly formed Westbrook Studios, Westbrook Media and their expanding merchandise business, Good Goods.