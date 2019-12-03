Will Packer Adapting Thriller 'When I Was You' for Focus Features

Amber Garza's upcoming novel is getting the big-screen treatment.

Focus Features is teaming with Will Packer Productions to develop Amber Garza's upcoming novel When I Was You as a female-driven thriller.

Will Packer and James Lopez are producing under their Will Packer Productions banner. There's no word on other production and casting details for the book-to-screen adaptation.

When I Was You portrays a young woman, Kelly, obsessed with a young mother who shares her name. When one of the Kellys disappears, the other may know why.

"Amber Garza writes edgy and tense psychological thrillers that keep her readers on the edge of their seats. We’re excited about collaborating with Focus Features on material this good," Packer said Monday in a statement.

Garza’s past works include The Girl Frozen in Time, The Last Time I Saw Her and the Prowl trilogy

CAA represented the book on behalf of The Gernert Company. MIRA is set to publish the novel in August 2020.