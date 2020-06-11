Will Packer Developing Biopic About Quarterback Doug Williams

As a member of the Washington Redskins, Williams was the first African-American quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

A movie about Doug Williams, the first African-American quarterback to win a Super Bowl as a member of the Washington Redskins, is in the works with producer Will Packer.

The biopic will chronicle Williams’ career and his journey to the top of the NFL. A search is currently underway for a writer.

Packer and James Lopez will serve as the producers through Will Packer Productions.

“As NFL Players today raise their voices around the fight for justice and equality, none stood taller than Doug Williams, who proved once and for all that the notion of an African American being ill equipped to play quarterback was nothing more than a fallacy,” said Packer. “Doug’s inspirational story will positively impact fans of all ages for years to come.”

“There are no better individuals than Will Packer and James Lopez to really tell my story,” added Williams. “Their unparalleled success in moviemaking ensures that my journey will be told with the upmost authenticity. I am very excited to be working with Will Packer Productions.”

Packer's recent film credits include Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart comedy Night School, which earned over $100 million at the worldwide box office, and Marsai Martin starrer Little, which pulled in $40 million at the domestic box office..