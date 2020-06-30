Will Packer, Universal Team for HBCU Sports Drama 'One and Done'

The original feature hails from writers Chad Sanders and Chris Spencer.

Universal is teaming with Will Packer on sports drama One and Done.

The original feature from writers Chad Sanders and Chris Spencer will follow one of the nation’s top high school athletes as he makes his unprecedented decision to attend an HBCU.

Packer and James Lopez will produce through Will Packer Productions. Matt Reilly and Tony Ducret will oversee on behalf of Universal.

Packer has a first look deal with the studio, which has worked with him on box office hits Girls Trip and the Ride Along movies. Most recently Packer's recent film credits with Uni include Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart comedy Night School, which earned over $100 million at the worldwide box office, and Marsai Martin starrer Little, which pulled in $40 million at the domestic box office.

“This is a timely story about a young man's journey of discovery at an HBCU and his fight against the NCAA system,” said Packer.

Sanders is represented by Oronde Garrett and Del Shaw. Spencer is represented by Parallel Entertainment and Del Shaw.