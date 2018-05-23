Will Sasso, Scott Wolf to Star in NBA Betting Scandal Drama 'Inside Game' (Exclusive)

Eric Mabius and Lindsey Morgan also will star in the film about an professional referee who was convicted of felony conspiracy charges.

Will Sasso, Scott Wolf and Eric Mabius are making a full-court press for the indie drama Inside Game. The trio will star in the film, which is based on the true story of the biggest betting scandal in NBA history.

Actor-turned-director Randall Batinkoff is helming from an original screenplay by Andy Callahan.

In 2007, lifelong friends Tommy Martino, Babba Batista and NBA referee Tim Donaghy were convicted of felony conspiracy charges relating to an FBI investigation that alleged Donaghy was betting on games in which he was officiating. Sasso will play Batista, Wolf will portray Martino and Mabius is on board as Donaghy. Lindsey Morgan rounds out the cast, playing Stephanie, the female lead.

The story is particularly timely, given the Supreme Court recenty cleared the way for the legalization of sports betting.

Inside Game is being produced by Michael Pierce and Paul Martino. Michael Pierce Studios and Martino’s 818 Media are fully financing the film. Principal photography has begun in Philadelphia and Atlantic City.

Sasso is repped by APA; Wolf is handled by Innovative Artists; Mabius is with ICM; and Morgan and Callahan are repped by CAA.