Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon Rap About Actor's Transition from 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' to Movie Star

Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon performed a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air-inspired rap about the actor's career on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The track opened with Smith and Fallon rapping about Smith's life before he was cast on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. "Let's teach them all something about Will Smith," rapped the actor before mentioning his hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. He continued, "You can call him jazz/ You can call me dapper."

"I was rappin’ just to make bus fare/ Then I moved in with my auntie and uncle in Bel-Air,” Smith rapped. Fallon added, "I don’t gotta tell you that show was awesome / Every Monday night, before an all-new Blossom."

"Six whole years/ I lived with the Banks/ So if you can dance to Carlton/ I still give thanks," Smith rapped.

The track next recapped Smith's move from television to films. "But a real big star needs a real big screen/ So I had to spread my wings, if you know what I mean," the actor rapped. "Me and Martin/ A couple of Bad Boys/ Independence Day, aliens on my turf/ You invading us? Nah, 'Welcome to Earth!'"

Fallon took over to rap about Smith's marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith and referenced her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

Following a short dance break, Smith continued, "Started out a Prince, then became the Fresh Papi/ Cause Trey is the Ace, Jaden’s a force/ Willow came and told ya 'whip your hair back and forth!'"

The actor next named a number of his films, including Hancock, Ali, Shark Tale, Hitch, The Pursuit of Happyness, Aladdin and Spies in Disguise.

"So whether G, Genie, matchmaker, fish or a bird," rapped Smith, while Fallon added, "You're a good man." Smith then concluded, "And bad boy for life."

Later in the episode, Smith opened up about why it took so long to make Bad Boys for Life.

"What we tried to do that was really critical and important for me is not try to just do the old movies again," he said of the follow-up to 1995's Bad Boys and 2003's Bad Boys II. "You had to take into consideration the time. You had to take into consideration how the characters would have grown and the reason it took so long is because I didn't want to make it just as a cash grab."

"I had fumbled a couple of my last sequels," he continued. "I wasn't happy with the Men in Black sequel and I just really wanted to make sure that this was a stand-alone film that people would have a real brand new experience in."

"This movie is out of here. It is so good," he added of Bad Boys for Life. "There's some really powerful scenes about friendship and some of the funniest stuff you are ever gonna see."

The actor also reflected on filming the first Bad Boys and explained why Michael Bay believes he is half responsible for Smith's successful movie career.

After Fallon showed a photo of Smith and Lawrence from the 1995 film, Smith noted that Bay wanted him to go shirtless in the particular scene. "I wanted to have my shirt on and Michael was like, 'Dude, I'm gonna make you a frickin' movie star. Take your shirt off,'" he recalled. "I was like, 'Mike, come on man. That's like … running with your shirt off? Like, come on, man.'"

"We compromised in that scene. I was like, 'Mike, I have to have a shirt on. I'll have it open, just not off,'" he said. "It was one of the iconic scenes from that movie and to this day, every time I see Michael Bay he's like, 'Dude, I should be in for half. You owe me half. I made you a movie star.'"