Will Smith, Nicky Jam Release Video for World Cup Anthem "Live It Up!"

The music video from the actor and latin singer, released Friday, showcases serves as an ode to the sport of soccer.

Just a couple of weeks after unveiling the official 2018 FIFA World Cup song, Nicky Jam and Will Smith have released an equally thrilling video to accompany it. The visual for "Live It Up!," featuring Era Istrefi, was released Friday and serves as an ode to the sport of soccer no matter where it's played.

The clip opens with a motivational quote to kick things off: "Where there is unity, there is always victory." A sense of unity is created by then splicing together shots of different games of soccer, whether it be a barefoot round in the dirt or surrounded by a stadium crowd.

As Jam and Smith take turns on the verses, the video exemplifies the unifying effect of sports and serves as inspiration to any budding athlete yearning for a chance to kick it at the World Cup.

See the visual for "Live It Up!" below.

