Will Smith Reunites 'Fresh Prince' Cast on Snapchat Show

Castmembers Alfonso Ribeiro, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell joined Smith on 'Will From Home.'

Now this is a story all about how The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast reunited on the season finale of Will Smith's Snapchat show Will From Home.

The reunion took place on the first installment of the show's two-part season finale Wednesday, with the second part premiering Thursday.

Castmembers Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Vivian) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) joined Smith for the reunion. The sitcom ran on NBC from 1990-1996.

The cast also paid tribute to the late James Avery, who played Phillip Banks. He died in 2014 from complications from open heart surgery. The actor was 68.

While the full episode aired on Snapchat, the social media platform posted two clips from the reunion on YouTube.

During the interview, Smith asked the cast how they felt about only being recognized as their characters from the sitcom. DJ Jazzy Jeff admitted that he "got really, really annoyed that everybody wanted to do the handshake" he regularly did with Smith on the show. He continued, "You would see in people's eyes when they were about to sneak the handshake and I would just grab their hand and hold it."

"Besides that, I'm good," DJ Jazzy Jeff added about being recognized as his character.

In the other clip, Smith revealed that Ribeiro convinced him to name his character on the show after himself. "We had talked and I said, 'Look, if you're ever going to do this show, you've got to be Will Smith,'" said Ribeiro.

"It was such a deep insight that you had," Smith told his former co-star. "You said, 'Because people are going to call you that for the rest of your life!'"

Smith launched Will From Home in April as a way to keep in touch with family and friends while also entertaining those stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.