MUSIC Will Smith Says He’s Humbled by Rapper’s Tribute Music Video 11:39 PM PDT 3/25/2020 by the Associated Press FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Rich Fury/Getty Images Will Smith Joyner Lucas' music video for his track “Will” pays homage to Smith's biggest acting roles including the 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' 'Bad Boys,' and 'Men in Black.' Will Smith says he was “humbled and honored” after rapper Joyner Lucas released a tribute song honoring his career work. Lucas released the music video for his track “Will” on Monday. In the video, the rapper paid homage to Smith through a reenactment of the actor’s biggest projects including the The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bad Boys, Men in Black and Pursuit of Happyness. Smith on Wednesday shared a clip of “Will” with his nearly 44 million followers on Instagram. He personally thanked Lucas in a separate video on social media, calling the rapper's song “creative." View this post on Instagram WOW!!! That’s Crazy! #Humbled @joynerlucas A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Mar 25, 2020 at 12:27pm PDT Smith also said he hopes to meet Lucas one day. In a post, Lucas said he needed to “take a cold shower and wake up. I’m dreaming right now.” “Will” is a single from Lucas’ debut studio album ADHD, which releases on Friday. Watch the video for "Will" below. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME the Associated Press THRnews@thr.com @thr