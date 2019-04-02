Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's Westbrook Teams With Formula 1 Racing Circuit

The stars' shingle and Apollo World Touring will collaborate to bring celebrity guests to the racing circuit.

Westbrook Studios, the production company co-founded by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and Apollo World Touring on Tuesday unveiled a new initiative that will bring together A-list celebrities and the Formula 1 racing circuit.

The initiative will see celebrities do pre-filmed stunts and challenges, as well as live performances set around Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends.

The deal came about following an episode of Will Smith's The Bucket List, a reality show that screens on Facebook Watch and which Westbrook produces, in which Smith and his son Trey competed in a one-on-one race, helped by five-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

For Formula 1, owned by Liberty Media, the collaboration is a bid to attract new fans to the sport, as well as deliver deeper engagement for long-time viewers.

Smith will be executive producer on the project through Westbrook, which he founded last year together with Pinkett Smith, Miguel Melendez and Kosaku Yada.

Westbrook Studios will produce the project in association with Apollo World Touring, under license from Formula 1.



