Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson Grow Hostile in 'The Lighthouse' Trailer

Robert Eggers' film follows two lighthouse keepers keeping secrets on a remote island.

A24, the studio behind films such as Ladybird, Eighth Grade and Moonlight, released the trailer for the hypnotic film The Lighthouse on Tuesday. Robert Eggers and his brother Max Eggers wrote the film about the two men (Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe) on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.

The trailer begins with the dark scene of an ocean with a lighthouse shining and foghorn blaring to the distance. Thomas Wake (Dafoe) and Ephraim Winslow (Pattinson) appear looking straight at the camera holding boxes and carrying bags with the lighthouse behind. The trailer shows Pattinson’s character sneaking around the lighthouse in dark rooms, hiding a wooden mermaid inside his jacket, with Dafoe asking, "keeping secrets now?"

The trailer ends with Dafoe’s character asking, "how long have we been on this rock? Five weeks? Two days? Help me to recollect."

The Lighthouse is produced by Youree Henley, producer of the upcoming Mister Rogers movie Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood with Tom Hanks, and is co-produced by Jeffrey Penman.

The movie hits theaters Oct. 18. Watch the trailer above.