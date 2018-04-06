William H. Macy and Cast Applaud "Magical Realism" of 'Krystal'

“It’s nuts, it’s loopy. It’s wild.... It’s got magical realism. It’s surprising. That’s really hard to do in a script, to stay ahead of your audience and keep surprising them," said Macy, who directed and stars in the film.

Krystal stars Felicity Huffman, Nick Robinson and Rosario Dawson joined director (and co-star) William H. Macy as his fourth feature film as a director premiered at the ArcLight Hollywood on Thursday.

The film tells the story of a sheltered young man who joins Alcoholics Anonymous to get closer to the woman of his dreams, an ex-addict stripper with a 16-year-old son in a wheelchair. While explaining that it took Krystal took over 10 years to get made, Macy told The Hollywood Reporter that he loved the story too much to ever walk away from it.

“It’s nuts, it’s loopy. It’s wild.... It’s got magical realism. It’s surprising. That’s really hard to do in a script, to stay ahead of your audience and keep surprising them. It’s humorous, which I love, but this one is downright farce.... It comes at you so fast you can’t think about it but at then end of the day, as funny as it is, it’s profound.”

Dawson plays the titular Krystal, a complicated woman who is battling demons both real and personal. She credited Macy’s hands-on directing with helping her understand the movie’s peculiar tone. “I think he’s acted out every single character. He would come in and just do like all the different characters... which was really helpful because the comedy and the tone is not always something I’m so comfortable with, so it's really good when you’re like, ‘So the toe thing is going to be funny when that gets cut off? Are you sure? And the devil’s going to come out of where? OK, alright. Interesting. We’ll see.'”

The film also serves as a showcase for Robinson, star of Love, Simon and Everything, Everything. However, he said that he still felt intimidated working with Macy and Huffman. “But as soon as you get to know them, all those fears get abated because they’re the nicest, most down-to-earth people. There’s something that they both have that can’t really be taught, but just by observing and watching them, you can really learn a lot."

Krystal hits theaters April 13.