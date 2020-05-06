William Shatner Criticizes Police Who Drew Guns on Cosplayer: "This Cannot Be Covered Up"

The police chief has called for an investigation into whether the officers acted appropriately within the scope of policies and procedures.

William Shatner on Wednesday shared his contempt over a recent incident in Alberta, Canada, where police drew their guns on a girl who was dressed as a Stormtrooper from Star Wars, carrying a toy blaster.

The incident made international headlines after video of the situation was posted to social media and went viral, showing guns drawn on the woman before she was taken to the ground by officers and bloodied. The woman was dressed as the sci-fi character for a business promotion for May 4th, aka Star Wars Day.

Shatner, a native Canadian who usually gives Star Wars fans a jokingly hard time on social media since he is a Star Trek icon, blasted the officers for their actions.

"Captain’s Log Stardate 49: Sending my contempt this morning to the @lethpolice of Alberta, Canada & @LPSChief1. Rifles drawn for a plastic toy Cosplayer? Didn’t comply right away? Are you blind Chief? Watch the video to see how quickly she complied. This cannot be covered up," Shatner wrote to his more than 2.5 million followers.

According to local reports, the police chief has called for an investigation into whether the officers acted appropriately within the scope of policies and procedures. Last month, a gunman in Nova Scotia killed 22 people and injured others in the deadliest rampage in Canadian history. On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban on the use and trade of assault-style weapons.