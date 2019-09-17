MIPCOM: William Shatner, 'Sex and the City' Creator Darren Star Added to Lineup

They join RuPaul and Patrick Dempsey among the big names at this year's TV industry confab.

Darren Star and William Shanter have been added to this year's eclectic MIPCOM lineup.

Sex and the City creator Star will take the stage as a keynote speaker, while Shatner will hit the Cannes red carpet to promote The UnXplained, the new series he executive produces and hosts.

Star's upcoming Paramount Network series Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins, is currently shooting in the city. Star Trek icon Shatner's The UnXplained seeks out outer-space mysteries on the History Channel.

The two join a lineup that includes Emmy winner RuPaul, Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio, ITV Studios International president Maria Kyriacou and Bibiane Godfroid, head of France's Newen Group, among the keynotes.

Amazon Studios will also bring in the heads of their originals teams, James Farrell, who spearheads international, and London-based Georgia Brown, who oversees Europe, for a keynote presentation.

Patrick Dempsey's new banking series, Devils, will world premiere at the TV industry's South of France fest.

WarnerMedia entertainment chair Bob Greenblatt is this year's Personality of the Year, and will be honored with a gala dinner on Oct. 15.

MIPCOM takes place Oct. 14-17 in Cannes, France.