William Wintersole, Actor on 'Young and the Restless' and 'General Hospital,' Dies at 88

Wintersole's career in the entertainment business spanned 60 years and included stints on stage, on radio and film work as well roles in the two longest-running soap operas on TV.

William Wintersole, the prolific television actor who starred on The Young and Restless and General Hospital, has died. He was 88.

Wintersole's daughter announced that he died peacefully on Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles after suffering complications from cancer.

Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, Wintersole's career in the entertainment business spanned 60 years and included stints on stage, on radio and film work, but he is most well known for his work on two of TV's most popular soap operas. Wintersole played the character of Mitchell Sherman, a prominent attorney on CBS' The Young and the Restless, for well over 20 years, and during the 1980s, he played Ted Ballantine on ABC's General Hospital.

Outside of network soap operas, Wintersole was a character actor on TV shows such as I Dream of Jeannie, Kojak, Little House on the Prairie, Quincy, Bonanza, Star Trek and The Fugitive. His film work included the 1966 movie Seconds with Rock Hudson.

Wintersole is survived by his life partner, Marlene Silverstein; daughters Tiffany Harmon and Katherine Ramsey; granddaughters Kristy, Amy and Jill; and great granddaughter Abby.