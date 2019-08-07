Willie Nelson Cancels Tour Due to "Breathing Problem"

In a message posted to his social accounts, the singer wrote, "To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back."

Willie Nelson is off the road again.

The country great has scrapped the remaining dates on his current Club Luck tour, citing trouble breathing.

In a message posted to his social accounts, Nelson wrote, “To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back.”

The extensive summer tour still has 30 dates to run, many featuring Alison Krauss, and was due to wrap up Nov. 29 at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OK.

The Country Music Hall of Famer has had a poor run of health in recent years, resulting in a string of postponed or canceled shows. But he always seems to bounce back.

Nelson was unable to play at the June 2018 Outlaw Music Festival due to illness, just months after scrapping several shows, citing the flu. In August 2017, the country icon was also forced to cut a show short due to breathing difficulties.

Nelson has been the target of various online death hoaxes over the years. He addressed them in the God's Problem Child song from 2017, "Still Not Dead."

The 86-year-old singer has been touring in support of his most recent album Ride Me Back Home, which bowed at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 last month.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.