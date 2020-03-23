Will Forte- and Alessia Cara-Voiced Siblings Devise Plan to Get Rid of Parents in 'The Willoughbys' Trailer

Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski and Ricky Gervais round out the voice cast of the Kris Pearn- and Cory Evans-directed Netflix film.

Two siblings set out on an adventure to find a better family in the trailer for Netflix's The Willoughbys.

The animated film follows the Willoughby children as they come up with a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings, who believe they'd be better off raising themselves, then set off on their own adventure to find out what it really means to be a family.

Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski and Ricky Gervais make up the voice cast of the Kris Pearn- and Cory Evans-directed film. The movie is based on Lois Lowry's book of the same name.

The trailer opens with Jane Willoughby (Cara) singing a peaceful song, though she is interrupted when a man shouts, "Quiet!" After finishing the song, she mumbles, "I will be free."

The Cat (Gervais) later explains that all the Willoughby children ever wanted was to be part of a normal family. "But their loving parents had no love left over for them," he explains as clips show the parents happily twirling around and kissing.

Jane later declares that her parents are "the worst" and wonders what life would be like if they were gone. She and her brother Tim (Forte) soon come up with a plan to send their parents on a dangerous vacation that they'll "die for."

The parents (Short and Krakowski) are mysteriously presented with the vacation offer, which they quickly accept when they learn that children aren't allowed at the destination.

Jane and Tim take advantage of their newfound freedom until their new nanny (Rudolph) arrives. Family services later attempt to take the children after they learn that they are living without their parents, though the nanny takes charge and they set out on a road trip to find a new family.

"All I wanted was a great family," Tim says as clips show the group on their adventure. The nanny responds, "You have a great family. They need you and you need them."

While on their journey to find a more loving and attentive family, Jane, Tie and the nanny visit a candy factory and participate in a car chase that ends in a massive pile up.

The Willoughbys will be available to stream on Netflix on April 22. Watch the full trailer below.