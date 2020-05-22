'The Willoughbys' Viewed by 37.6 Million in First Month, Netflix Claims

The animated family feature, narrated by Ricky Gervais, debuted on April 22.

The Willoughbys, executive produced and narrated by Ricky Gervais, has been watched by 37.6 million households since bowing on Netflix on April 22, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Netflix on Friday also touted the sizeable first month audience for the animated film version of Lois Lowry's story on its Twitter account.

The Willoughbys sees Will Forte and Alessia Cara voice siblings who devise a scheme to get rid of their parents, voiced by Martin Short and Jane Krakowski.

Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews and Ricky Gervais also star in the voice cast of the film, directed by Kris Pearn (Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2) and Cory Evans. Netflix selectively discloses viewership for its most popular movies and TV series.

Pearn helmed The Willoughbys from a script he co-wrote with Mark Stanleigh.