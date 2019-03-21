Liz Goldwyn, Sophia Amoruso Celebrate The Wing's Forthcoming L.A. Outpost and Magazine

The women-only members club hosted a dinner in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of their 'No Man's Land' magazine and a soon-to-open West Hollywood location.

On Wednesday night The Wing’s co-founder Audrey Gelman hosted a dinner at Fiona on Fairfax to celebrate, other things, the official launch of No Man’s Land, the company’s new bi-annual print publication. Guests including stylist Jamie Mizrahi, Sophia Amoruso and Liz Goldwyn turned out to toast the magazine, along with the club’s impending Los Angeles opening and the announcement of The Wing’s new partnership with Time’s Up.

Since its founding in New York City in 2016, the female-only members club, founded by Gelman and Lauren Kassan, has focused on forging a diverse community of women, trans and non-binary persons within its spaces — there are now three locations in New York City, one in San Francisco, one in Georgetown, and the West Hollywood outpost is scheduled to open mid-April with a star-studded list of founder members that include Busy Phillips, Mindy Kaling, Amandla Sternberg and Laura Dern, among others. Paris, London and Boston are next on the list.

Despite its millennial pink color palette, and much-hyped Beauty Rooms, the focus of the club remains on the professional, civic, social, and economic advancement of women through community. Locations have hosted events with Hilary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Stormy Daniels and Lorena Bobbitt, among others.

Now, the in-house multimedia platform (currently comprised of a magazine, podcast, and live event experiences) seeks to expand The Wing’s community outside of the members-only spaces and into the wider world. "Through each issue of No Man’s Land, we’ve tried to chip away at the perception of The Wing and bring into sharper focus who The 'Wing woman' really is,” executive editor Deidre Dyer told The Hollywood Reporter. “This magazine is a conduit for the multitude of voices, presenting styles, and disparate narratives that actually populate our spaces and communities, and give face to the type of women we admire most.”

No Man’s Land is already available in over twelve countries and at stockists including Barnes & Nobles, Amazon Books and McNally Jackson in the U.S.; the current issue includes a diverse array of topics including interviews with actors Aidy Bryant and Jameela Jamil alongside Kamala Harris and Fran Lebowitz, a story about adaptogens, the ButchCamp aesthetic, and a visit with sculptor Genesis Belanger in her studio.

Going forward, Dyer says her plans for No Man’s Land include “showcasing the not-so-millenial pink shit, the shaggy people who work behind the scenes and the difficult conversations that people think we are not having.”