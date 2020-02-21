Winston Duke Starrer 'Nine Days' Lands at Sony Pictures Classics (Exclusive)

The surreal drama — which also stars Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong and Bill Skarsgard — debuted at Sundance in January.

After debuting at the Sundance Film Festival in January, the fantasy feature Nine Days has been acquired by Sony Pictures Classics.

Winston Duke leads the movie as Will, a reclusive man who is conducting a series of interviews with human souls for a chance to be born. Five contenders emerge, and during the course of nine days, Will tests each of them, but he can choose only one. The victor will be rewarded with a coveted opportunity to become a newborn in the real world, while the others will cease to exist. Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong, Bill Skarsgard, Tony Hale and David Rysdahl also star.

SPC took North American rights, along with rights for Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, India, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, South Africa, Benelux, Thailand and on all airlines worldwide.

“Nine Days is one of those rare movies that will have a long life and stand the test of time,” said a statement from Sony Pictures Classics. “It’s about alternate realities—Black Mirror on the big screen, with touches of Wings of Desire and The Matrix. It offers surprises galore and marks the birth of a major filmmaker. We are excited to be introducing Nine Days to audiences around the world.”

The film, which competed in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at Sundance, marks the feature film debut for Japanese Brazilian writer-director Edson Oda. It won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award at the festival.

“I grew up watching and admiring countless Sony Pictures Classics’ movies,” says Oda. “So many of their films — and the filmmakers they supported — ignited my passion for cinema and also propelled me to become a filmmaker. I’m so happy, humbled and honored to be working with them and can't wait to share Nine Days with the world.”

The film is a co-production between Juniper Productions, Mandalay Pictures, Nowhere, MACRO Media and The Space Program, in association with Mansa Productions, Oak Street Pictures, 30WEST, Baked Studios and Datari Turner Productions. The project is produced by Jason Michael Berman of Mandalay Pictures, Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Tunstall of Nowhere, Matthew Lindner of Juniper Productions and Datari Turner. Executive producers are Charles D. King, Kim Roth, Gus Deardoff, Kellon Akeem, Yandy Smith, Renée Frigo, Beth Hubbard, Trevor Groth, Winston Duke, Caroline Connor, Will Raynor, Mark C. Stevens, Mark G. Mathis, Kwesi Collisson, Larry Weinberg, George A. Loucas, Michelle Craig and Piero Frescobaldi.

“It’s a dream come true to have made a film that Tom, Michael and Dylan love and want to give a theatrical release," says a statement from the producers. "Their sincere passion for Nine Days has been infectious and, in handing over our film, we can think of no better partners than Sony Pictures Classics.”

The deal was negotiated by Weinberg of Mandalay Pictures, and 30WEST and CAA Media Finance who are co-repping North American rights on behalf of the filmmakers.