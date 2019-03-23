'Winter Flies' Sweeps Czech National Film Awards

Olmo Omerzu's road movie, which was the country's entry into the foreign-language Oscar race, collected awards for the best film, best direction and best script.

Olmo Omerzu's Všechno bude (Winter Files) became the main winner at the Czech Lions, the local equivalent of the Oscars, at the award ceremony on March 23 at Prague's Rudolfinum theater.

The road movie, centered on two teenagers who set out on a car trip into frozen wastelands in search of adventure, collected the best film, best directing, best script and best editing awards.

The film's actors Eliška Křenková and Jan František Uher collected awards for best supporting actress and best supporting actor, respectively.

Co-produced by the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia and Poland, Winter Files premiered at last year's Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, where Omerzu collected the best director award.

Last September, Winter Flies was selected as the Czech Republic's entry in the best foreign language film Oscar race, but failed to get a nomination.

The Czech awards' other winners included Ondrej Havelka's fantasy drama Hastrman, which was awarded best camerawork, best music and best costumes, while the film's male lead Karel Dobrý was awarded as the best actor.

Jenovéfa Boková was awarded as best actress for her work on Chvilky, and Simon Safránek's King Skate picked up the best documentary award.