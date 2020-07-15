'Wishbone' Movie in the Works from Universal, Mattel

Oscar-winner Peter Farrelly is set to produce the movie based on the popular '90s PBS series.

Wishbone — the Jack Russell terrier with a penchant for literary classics — is getting the feature film treatment via Oscar winner Peter Farrelly.

Universal and Mattel Films are teaming for the project, a modern take on the beloved PBS series that ran from 1996 through 2001. It followed the eponymous dog as he whisked viewers into some of the most famous and cherished literary moments, including Frankenstein, Robin Hood and Don Quixote, among others.

Mattel Films will produce Wishbone alongside Farrelly. Robbie Brenner will executive produce and oversee the project for Mattel along with Kevin McKeon. Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal Pictures.

Roy Parker, who was featured on the 2019 Black List, will write the script.

“Our deep library of iconic franchises continues to offer cinematic storytelling opportunities,” said Brenner. “We’re thrilled to be working with Peter Farrelly, Roy Parker and Universal to take the beloved dog classic into a new direction with a modern reimagination of the franchise.”

Mattel's Hollywood projects include the Barbie movie at Warner Bros. and a Daniel Kaluuya-produced Barney feature.

Farrelly is repped by CAA, Anonymous and Lichter Grossman. Parker is represented by Grandview and Jackoway Austen.