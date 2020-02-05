CAA Signs 'The Witcher' Star Freya Allan (Exclusive)

The English actress plays Princess Ciri on the Netflix fantasy hit.

CAA has signed The Witcher star Freya Allan, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The English actress plays princess Ciri in Netflix's hit fantasy adaptation, one of the three leads alongside Henry Cavill's Geralt and Anya Chalotra's Yennefer. It's her most notable role to date, having previously appeared in an episode each of AMC's Into the Badlands and ITV's miniseries The War of the Worlds.

Next, however, Allan will appear as the younger version of Karen Gillan's character in StudioCanal's actioner Gunpowder Milkshake, which features an all-star cast that includes Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, Lena Headey and Angela Bassett. And after that, she'll be seen opposite Jude Law in the HBO/Sky limited series The Third Day, which is produced by Sky Studios and Plan B.

Allan continues to be represented in the U.K. by Kirk Whelan-Foran at United Agents.