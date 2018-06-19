Robert Zemeckis to Direct Warner Bros.' Adaptation of Roald Dahl's 'The Witches'

Alfonso Cuaron and Guillermo del Toro will produce the fantasy.

Robert Zemeckis is taking over for Guillermo del Toro to direct an adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Witches for Warner Bros.

The book, which was previously adapted by the studio in 1990 with Anjelica Huston starring, follows a boy who stumbles upon a coven of child-hating witches who he must stop even though he has been turned into a mouse.

Del Toro, who picked up best picture and director Oscars for last year's The Shape of Water, has long been attached to direct the project, but will now produce alognside fellow Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron. Zemeckis will pen the feature with his ImageMovers partner Jack Rapke. The duo will also produce.

The studio is currently developing another Dahl adaptation — a remake of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory with Paddington filmmmaker Paul King attached to direct.

Zemeckis most recently directed the upcoming Steve Carell-starrer Welcome to Marwen for Universal. He is repped by WME.