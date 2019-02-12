WME Adds Digital Agents Alexandra Devlin and Bari Rosen (Exclusive)

They hail from Light Switch Digital and entertainment marketing, respectively.

WME has hired Alexandra Devlin and Bari Rosen as agents in the digital department, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. They will focus on endorsement deals and linking digital talent to top brands.

Devlin, who will be based in Beverly Hills, is coming from digital and social media management firm Light Switch Digital, where she was executive vp. Before that, she was a talent manager at influencer firm Digital Brand Architects.

Rosen, who will be based in WME's New York office, has worked in entertainment marketing, connecting talent to brands including Pantene, Head & Shoulders, GE and Covergirl.